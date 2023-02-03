Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME), anew generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announced today that it has been informed by TVM Capital of the total sale of their shares on the market due to the liquidation of their funds that have reached maturity.

ABIONYX Pharma would like to thank TVM Capital funds for their commitment to the company since 2006 and for their support in the development of CER-001, one of the most advanced bioproduct and the only natural recombinant apoA-I in the world.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005409/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15