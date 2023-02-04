Anzeige
WKN: A3DW1Z ISIN: US80880W1062  
NASDAQ
03.02.23
22:00 Uhr
7,720 US-Dollar
-0,080
-1,03 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2023
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.: Sorrento Distributes Dividend Confirmation Statements to 146 Brokerage Firms and Provides Specific Instruction to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today distributed dividend confirmation statements to 146 brokerage firms regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, "Scilex") held by Sorrento. These statements, which contain the account numbers and amount of Scilex dividend shares, were previously mailed out by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

The dividend confirmation statements are being distributed on behalf of Sorrento and Scilex to notify each brokerage firm of Sorrento's previously announced stock dividend (the "Dividend") consisting of an aggregate of 76,000,000 shares (the "Dividend Stock") of common stock of Scilex held by Sorrento to record holders of (i) Sorrento's common stock (the "Record Common Holders") as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the "Record Date"), and (ii) certain warrants to purchase Sorrento common stock (which have or may have the right to participate in the Dividend pursuant to the terms of their respective warrants).

According to Sorrento's estimates, approximately 60 million or more shares of Sorrento common stock were sold "short" as of the Record Date. In the event the shares of Sorrento common stock were held through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization and were sold "short" as of the Record Date, holders should consult with their financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine whether they may also be deemed "short" Scilex common stock as a result of the Dividend, as well as any obligations required for you to cover your "short" position(s). Please note that "naked short" sales or "naked short" positions in any Sorrento common stock may constitute a violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation SHO.

Each Record Common Holder is entitled to receive 0.1410127 of a share of Scilex common stock for each one share of Sorrento common stock held by such Record Common Holder as of the close of business on the Record Date. The payment date for the Dividend was January 19, 2023. The resulting fewer number of shares of Scilex common stock that will be available to trade could cause the trading market of the common stock of Scilex to become less liquid. As noted above, Scilex's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("CST"), has already distributed to brokerage firms, as the Record Common Holder (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), a book-entry/DRS transaction confirmation (the "Dividend Confirmation Statement") reflecting the portion of the Dividend Stock allocated to such firm (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), which Dividend Confirmation Statements were mailed to the addresses on record with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

In the event that brokerage firms did not receive copies of the Dividend Confirmation Statements, please contact CST immediately. Sorrento and Scilex are requesting that each brokerage firm distribute the Dividend Stock to the actual beneficial owners thereof and to reflect Scilex's CUSIP number 80880W106 and value of Scilex common stock on each beneficial owner's brokerage statement.

Sorrento and Scilex have given specific instructions to Scilex's transfer agent, CST, on how to answer certain inquiries from Record Holders and brokerage firms:

  • When beneficial holders call CST:
    • CST will direct the beneficial holders to contact their brokers.
  • When brokers call CST:
    • CST needs to confirm with the broker that such broker has received their Dividend Confirmation Statement.
    • If brokers did not get the Dividend Confirmation Statement, CST will distribute the Dividend Confirmation Statement again to the applicable broker.
  • CST will communicate to the brokers that Sorrento and Scilex demand that brokers distribute the Scilex common stock to the individual accounts of the beneficial holders.
  • If brokers refuse to distribute the Scilex common stock, Sorrento and Scilex will work with CST and the beneficial holder in exiting their brokerage accounts out of "street" name and into book entry format with CST so that the beneficial holder becomes the direct holder of record with CST. The beneficial holders will be charged $15 for the exit of such positions from their brokerage accounts.

To obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation Statement and to have the Dividend Stock reflected on such Dividend Confirmation Statement further distributed to the actual beneficial owners thereof, please contact Scilex's transfer agent, CST, by phone or email at:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors ("TKIs"), fully human antibodies ("G-MAB library"), immuno-cellular therapies ("DAR-T"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and oncolytic virus ("Seprehvec"). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Media and Investor Relations
Contact: Brian Cooley
Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
G-MAB, DAR-T, Seprehvec, SOFUSA, COVI-MSC, COVIMARK, Ovydso and Fujovee are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
SEMDEXA (SP-102) is a trademark of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.
ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
©2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.


