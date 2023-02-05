Palfinger: In early 2022, Palfinger was awarded a contract by the Koninklijke Nederlands Redding Maatschappij (KNRM) for twelve custom-built Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIB), which will assist the organization in their future rescue operations. With the keel laying ceremony, Palfinger and the KNRM announced the start of the production phase in Dronrijp, the Netherlands, where the robust hull of the first prototype will be produced.Palfinger: weekly performance: 4.93% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Klingele Paper & Packaging Group in Nova Campina, Brazil, to supply automated threading systems for paper machines PM1 and PM3 producing various paper packaging grades. The systems will be installed in 2023.Andritz: weekly performance: 2.26% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...