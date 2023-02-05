Anzeige
WKN: 164557 ISIN: LU0156801721 Ticker-Symbol: TW11 
München
03.02.23
09:34 Uhr
15,240 Euro
-0,370
-2,37 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
Tenaris SA: Benteler terminates the previously-announced sale to Tenaris of its Shreveport, Louisiana pipe manufacturing plant

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced today that Benteler North America Corporation has exercised its right to unilaterally terminate, effective immediately, the previously-announced agreement for the sale to Tenaris of 100% of the shares of U.S. steel pipe producer Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
