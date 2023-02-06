Anzeige
06.02.2023 | 02:00
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou to build itself model county-level economic powerhouse

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou, a county-level city situated in east China'sShandong Province, is vowing to craft itself into a model of modern county-level economic powerhouse.

Photo shows the construction site for the liquefied natural gas project of China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corp, China's largest energy infrastructure owner, which is also known as PipeChina, in Longkou city of Shandong Province, east China.

In 2022, the city reaped 138.23 billion yuan of gross regional product and 11.38 billion yuan of revenues in general public budget.

In 2023, Longkou will consolidate and expand its leading advantages in fostering local economic development in an all-round manner by actively boosting ten key industries, ten key projects, ten local leading enterprises, ten urban districts and ten aspects for local people's livelihood.

In June 2020, Longkou was selected into the demonstration list of new urbanization construction in counties and county-level cities and in October, 2022, it entered the list of creating rural revitalization demonstration counties. Last year, the city promoted implementation and progression of 118 key projects involving a total investment of 310-plus billion yuan, overfulfilling its annual investment invitation target and fueling up local economy as powerful engines.

In 2023, Longkou will continue to strengthen key projects construction and enhance full-process management of planning, contract signing, implementation, and construction of investment projects to rev up local economic development.

For instance, Longkou intended to speed up construction of a high-end low carbon and green new material industrial park covering a field of 16 square kilometers outside Yulong Island. Via attracting projects with high investment intensity, high technology content and good product efficiency or those helpful to supplement, extend and strengthen local industrial chains, the city plans to boost coordinated development of large and leading refining and chemical giants on Yulong Island and special and innovative downstream industries outside the island.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332532.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996143/Longkou.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-longkou-to-build-itself-model-county-level-economic-powerhouse-301738996.html

