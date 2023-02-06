GEEKOM MiniAir 11 mini PC debuts in Russia

TAIPEI, China, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, one of the world's largest mini PC manufacturers, has launched one of its Mini series' mini PCs, the MiniAir 11, in Russia. This mini PC is now available for purchase from the official GEEKOM (RU) online store.





Configuration and Pricing

Barebone: ?10,200

8GB RAM + 128GB SSD: ?11,915

8GB RAM + 256GB SSD: ?15,664

Product key features

Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed and ready to use right out of the box.

Ultra-slim, space-saving design with dimensions of only 117x112x34.2 mm.

11th Gen Intel® Celeron® CPU ensures smooth, stable computer and processing power.

Fast performance is backed by up to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 memory support.

Your mass storage needs are met by M.2 SSD storage with expansion up to 1TB.

Multiple ports for connecting various devices; Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity.

A must-have, everyday Mini PC

The GEEKOM MiniAir 11 is simple and flexible to deploy, with a thin, simplified overall design and many mounting choices. Using the included VESA mount, this Mini PC can be mounted on the back of a monitor, TV, or embedded inside furniture, a sales rack. For steady performance, its system features a quad-core Intel® Celeron® processor, up to 32 GB dual-channel memory, and up to ITB M.2 SSD storage. Quality and flexibility are included, as well as support for dual 4K displays, HDMI and Mini DisplayPort connectors, and several USB ports.

Overall, the MiniAir 11 is a budget-friendly PC with daily solutions for home media, small and medium business applications, kiosks, collaboration and streaming, digital signage, etc. Streamline daily tasks like web browsing, spreadsheet editing, streaming, and light gaming with this tiny PC. Create, learn, and excel; stay connected with friends and family around the world. Experience dependable, secure performance for the modern workplace; connect and collaborate from any location. What a fantastic PC to have!

GEEKOM News

Breaking news! GEEKOM will attend the 35th International Exhibition for Information and Communication Technology (SVIAZ 2023) in Moscow, Russia, at Booth 22F32, Pavilion No.2 of the EXPOCENTRE Fairgrounds. Welcome to our boot from 10:00 to 18:00 on April 11-13 and 10:00 to 16:00 on April 14. We have powerful and portable mini PCs ready for you. We will also host funny games and give fantastic gifts, like our one-of-a-kind mascot figurines, to brighten your day. For any further information, please contact Nellie at nellie@geekompc.com.

