Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF) (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 Ticker: ALHAF), today announces its 2023 financial calendar.

Events Dates* 2022 Full-Year Results June 28, 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting September 13, 2023 2023 Half-Year Results December 14, 2023

*the press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Haffner Energy

A listed and family company co-founded and co-managed by Marc and Philippe Haffner and a player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar through its HYNOCA® and SYNOCA® processes, by thermolysis of biomass. Those processes allow the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive cost, is carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen produced, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This enables Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

Contacts:

Investor Relations, Haffner Energy

Adeline Mickeler

adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com

Media Relations, NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

haffner@newcap.eu

Tel: 01 44 71 94 98