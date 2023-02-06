Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.02.2023 | 08:10
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06 /2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-06 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.11.2022 -  PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
 26.09.2023                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.01.2023 -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
 31.03.2023                      securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31.01.2023 -  Bigbank BIGBBOND2033         Public offering   TLN  
 10.02.2023                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
02.02.2023 -  Eco Baltia              Public offering   RIG  
 10.02.2023                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.02.2023    CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.02.2023    INVL Technology INC1L        Extraordinary    VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.02.2023 -  Enefit Green EGR1T          Sales figures    TLN  
 10.02.2023                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.02.2023    Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
07.02.2023    LHV Group LHV            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
07.02.2023    Eco Baltia              Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.02.2023    Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   RIG  
         Horizon Capital NHCB042523A     date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.02.2023    Novaturas NTU1L           Interim report, 12 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.02.2023    SAF Tehnika SAF1R          Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.02.2023    Coop Pank CPA            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.02.2023    Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.02.2023    Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.02.2023    EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Interim report, 12 TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.02.2023    Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.02.2023    UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA    Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.02.2023    ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.