Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06 /2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-06 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 - Bigbank BIGBBOND2033 Public offering TLN 10.02.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2023 - Eco Baltia Public offering RIG 10.02.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2023 INVL Technology INC1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 10.02.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2023 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2023 Eco Baltia Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment RIG Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2023 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2023 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2023 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Interim report, 12 TLN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2023 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2023 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.