Das Instrument FLO0 FR0014004X25 GROUPE FLO INH.EO 5,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2023
The instrument FLO0 FR0014004X25 GROUPE FLO INH.EO 5,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2023
Das Instrument LN5 US5160121019 LANNETT CO. INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2023
The instrument LN5 US5160121019 LANNETT CO. INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2023
