Das Instrument FLO0 FR0014004X25 GROUPE FLO INH.EO 5,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2023

The instrument FLO0 FR0014004X25 GROUPE FLO INH.EO 5,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2023



Das Instrument LN5 US5160121019 LANNETT CO. INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2023

The instrument LN5 US5160121019 LANNETT CO. INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2023

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.