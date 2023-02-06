Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A2DGZ5 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Ticker-Symbol: GVP1 
Tradegate
06.02.23
09:02 Uhr
2,280 Euro
-0,020
-0,87 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.02.2023 | 08:31
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Dividend Currency Elections

DJ Dividend Currency Elections

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Dividend Currency Elections 06-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 February 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Dividend Currency Elections

Following the Company's announcement on 30 January 2023 of a USD25 million interim dividend, expected to be paid on 3 March 2023, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections. 

Distribution amount 
                  11.561 US cents per Common Share 
 
Announcement of dividend 
                  30 January 2023 
 
Ex-dividend date 
                  16 February 2023 
 
Record date 
                  17 February 2023 
 
Final day for currency election 
                  20 February 2023 
 
Announcement of GBP rate per share 
                  23 February 2023 
 
Payment date 
                  3 March 2023

The default currency for the Company's dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 20 February 2023.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 220727 
EQS News ID:  1551455 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1551455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
