Syntagma Capital today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Nexans SA to acquire its LAN/data center ("LAN/DC") and Telecom /Fibre ("FTTx") division. The business designs, manufactures, and distributes smart connectivity solutions based on optical fibre and copper technologies to data centers, smart buildings, and telecom operators. The business is headquartered in Paris, France and employs ca. 680 people across its 8 sites located in France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Morocco and China, and it generated ca. €200m in revenues across 100+ countries.

The proposed transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, including the information and consultation of works councils and other regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2023.

"We are pleased to partner with management to continue to grow the business. Providing the backbone for data management is an exciting prospect. Despite a challenging M&A market, we are continuing to find attractive opportunities to invest our capital while providing sellers with divestiture solutions for complex carve outs where speed and certainty are of the essence. This transaction represents our most recent carve out and reflects Syntagma's strategy to acquire businesses that will benefit from a new owner to drive the next area of growth" said Syntagma Managing Partner Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult.

Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans declared: "We are pleased that our Telecom Systems colleagues will join a strategic new home with Syntagma Capital to further invest and grow the business. This powerful combination will deliver meaningful opportunities to employees and customers. I would like to thank the teams for the excellent work they have done in the past, and I am confident in their future development."

"Syntagma's ability to manage complex carve out was critical in differentiating us. The business provides significant opportunities to grow in the coming years" said Syntagma Partner Frank Coenen. "We expect to leverage the company's extensive technical know-how, global presence and strong customer relationships, to accelerate its growth, both organically and through targeted M&A investments in key product areas and geographies."

Syntagma's team involved in the transaction included Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult (Managing Partner), Frank Coenen (Partner), Benjamin Dahan (Partner), João Pilecco (Senior Vice President), and Ludovic Ruffenach (Senior Associate).

Willkie Farr Gallagher provided legal counsel to Syntagma, PwC provided financial, legal, tax, and social advice, Roland Berger provided commercial and strategy support, and ERM advised on ESG and EHS matters.

About Syntagma Capital

Syntagma invests in companies that can benefit from hands-on operational expertise to accelerate growth and improve performance for all stakeholders. We are true operators with experience working in and managing companies on a global scale, leveraging our in-house resources to develop successful strategies, execute them to realize their full potential and create sustainable long-term value. Syntagma invests and operates companies in a broad range of industries with a specific focus on the material, chemical, industrial and business services markets and including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services and other industries. Syntagma, as signatory of the UN PRI, is committed to high ESG standards across all its investments and is based in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit: https://syntagmacapital.com

About Nexans

For more than a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in electrifying the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With almost 25,000 staff in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards the new world of electrification: a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services in five main areas of activity: Energy Production Transmission, Distribution, Uses, Industry Solutions and Telecom Data. Nexans was the first player in its industry to create a Corporate Foundation to support actions that promote access to energy for disadvantaged populations worldwide. The Group is committed to helping achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future

Nexans is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

