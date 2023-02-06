



Singapore, Feb 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has announced the new date for Offshore Wind training and it will be commencing live on the 7th of March 2023. A comprehensive online course to one of renewable energy's fastest-growing sectors.A business-focused training designed to provide business developers and investors with an accessible, concise, and comprehensive understanding of the processes and risks involved in creating these capital-intensive and lengthy projects.This course leads attendees through the processes, technologies and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in offshore wind project development. Explanations are provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. Trends and emerging disruptive technologies, such as floating turbines and integrations with other clean energy solutions, are introduced and placed into context.This online course provides the perfect learning opportunity for those who need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to the fast-growing offshore wind sectorPast attendee from SN Power commented, "Overall this was a very informative masterclass that gave participants an overview of the offshore wind development cycle. The additional material shared by the trainer during and after the session was a nice bonus."Course Sessions1. Developing offshore wind projects2. Constructing offshore wind projects3. Operating & innovating with offshore windAmong the key points to be addressed- Essential offshore wind farm development processes- How are offshore wind projects constructed?- Key delivery risks at various stages in a project's life- Challenges to consider in operating an offshore wind farm- Key drivers of financing and financial risk & return in offshore wind projects- Essential policy, technology and market trends to consider in forward planning- Status of floating wind, and how it will impact the industry- Other disruptive technology and energy integration trends- Which markets and geographies offer the greatest growth potential?Want to learn more?Simply email to esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/offshore-wind .About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com.Source: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.