

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L), a British speciality chemicals firm, said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Solus Biotech, a South Korean provider of biotechnology-derived beauty actives, from Solus Advanced Materials, for KRW350 billion or around 232 million pounds, on a debt-free, cash-free basis.



Steve Foots, CEO of Croda, said: 'This is a strategic bullseye for Croda, consolidating our position as a global leader in supplying sustainable, natural actives for personal care across three critical technology platforms of peptides, ceramides and retinol. It significantly enhances our sustainable biotechnology capabilities and adds a North Asia manufacturing and innovation facility, providing a springboard to premium markets in Asia and beyond...'



Croda's technical and innovation capabilities, particularly in formulation and global selling network, will give a boost Solus and its products.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.