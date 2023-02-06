The Philippines Logistics Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, 2022P- 2027F owing to the Rapid Improvement in the Logistics Infrastructure by the government: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products. There are several players in the Philippines Logistics market some of which are Royal Cargo, W Express (DHL), 2Go Logistics, Yusen Logistics, and AAI Logistics.
- Chinese, Dutch, Japanese and Taiwanese investors have committed to either put up or expand existing logistics facilities in southern Luzon, Philippines.
- Rise in e-commerce with internet penetration (73.9 Mn Users, 2021) has increased the demand for industrial freight warehouses in the country.
- Being an archipelago and Import Oriented country extremely dependent on Sea, ICDs are used extensively at ports and airports.
Improving Road Transportation and Warehousing Infrastructure: The Philippines government has undertaken major infrastructure development projects like "Build Build Build" to expand the logistics services of the country in near future. Additionally, to meet the increasing demand for refrigerated storage, several cold chain operators are anticipated to expand their businesses and build numerous new cold storage facilities which will provide a boost to Philippines cold storage industry. The logistics sector in the country is going through a new wave of technological advancements that are crucial for both the organic growth of logistics businesses and for end customers of those services.
High Demand for Road and Sea Transportation: The development of currently existing technology and technological tools is anticipated to spur expansion in the warehousing industry. Platooning and the use of electric cars are also helping to tackle cargo theft and lower the cost of freight transportation as the country's logistics sector shifts towards digital growth. A growing middle class, rising consumer spending, and young, tech-savvy population in the Philippines are driving the expansion of e-commerce and will further increase the need for logistics services over the next ten years. Additionally, in the upcoming years, the populace will have economic prospects in logistics owing to initiatives like the RESPOND Project and PCCP Project.
Increasing Inflow of Investments: The logistics market in the Philippines is highly fragmented, with both domestic and international companies present. Royal Cargo, 2Go Logistics, Fastcargo Logistics, Nippon Express, W Express (DHL), and others are among them. A significant trend that is expected to drive market growth is that warehousing players are constructing warehouses closer to the people to whom they deliver. This strategy is used to meet the demand for express deliveries. Furthermore, most companies will use modern technologies such as automated robots, cloud computing, and drones, which will increase the country's logistics competition scenario.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure" observed that Philippines Logistics Market is in a growing phase. Increased budget allocation for infrastructural development in the region by the government and technological development are some of the factors that will contribute to the Philippines Logistics market growth over the period of 2022P-2027F. It is expected that Philippines Logistics Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% for the above-forecasted period.
Key Segments Covered in the report:-
Philippines Logistic Market
Market Segmentation by Services
- Freight Forwarding
- Warehousing
- CEP
- Value Added Services
Philippines Freight Forwarding Market
By Mode of Freight
- Sea freight
- Road Freight
- Air Freight
By Type of Freight
- International Freight
- Domestic Freight
Philippines Warehousing Market
By Type of Warehouses
- Industrial Freight/Retail
- Container Freight/ICD
- Cold storage
- Agriculture and Others
To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report
Philippines Cold Chain Market
By Type
- Cold Storage
- Cold Transport
Cold Storage Market
By Temperature Range
- Frozen
- Chillers
- Ambient
By Automation
- Automated Pallets
- Non-Automated Pallets
By Major Cities
- Metro Manila
- Cebu
- Mindanao
- Other
Cold Transport Market
By Truck Type
- Reefer Vans/Trucks (1 to 10 Tons)
- 20-foot reefers (10 - 20 Tons)
- 40-foot reefers and others (more than 20 tons)
By Mode of Transportation
- Land
- Sea
- Air
Visit this Link :- Request for custom report
By Location
- Domestic
- International
By Vicinity
- Inter-city
- Intra-city
Philippines Express Logistics Market
By Location
- Domestic
- International
By Vicinity
- Inter-city
- Intra-city
By End Users
- Food and Beverage
- Textile and Footwear
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electronics
- Chemicals
- Others
Key Target Audience
- Total Logistics Companies
- Contract Logistics Providers
- E-commerce Companies
- Third-Party Logistic Providers
- Potential Market Entrants
- Freight Forwarding Companies
- Warehousing Companies
- Cold Storage Companies
- Industry Associations
- Consulting Agencies
- Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2017-2022
- Base Period: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
Companies Covered:-
Philippines Logistics Market Companies:-
- Royal Cargo
- W Express (DHL)
- 2Go Logistics
- Yusen Logistics
- AAI Logistics
- FSTA Trucking
- Inland Logistics
- Chelsea Logistics
- RLH Trucking
- Airspeed
- Agility
- LF Logistics
- Rhenus Logistics
- Fastcargo Logistics
Philippines Warehousing Market Companies:-
- Fastcargo Logistics
- LF Logistics
- Royal Cargo
- 2Go Logistics
- Nippon Express
- Mets Logistics
- Expeditors
- Kintetsu World Express
- Agility
- AAI Logistics
- Orient Freight International Inc
- AGX Logistics
- KB1 Logistics
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Infrastructure Overview of the Philippines
- Philippines Logistics Market, 2017 - 2027F
- Ecosystem- Philippines Logistics Market
- Philippines Logistics Market Size, 2017-2022P
- Philippines Logistics Market Size, 2017-2022P
- Regulatory Landscape for Philippines Logistics Market
- SWOT Analysis of Philippines Logistics Market
- Growth Drivers for Philippines Logistics Market
- Challenges in Philippines Logistics Industry
- Impact of Covid-19 on Philippines Logistics Market
- Philippines Logistics Future Market Size, 2022P-2027F
- Philippines Freight Market Executive Summary
- Industry Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis of Philippines Freight Market
- Philippines Freight Market Size, 2017-2022P
- Philippines Warehousing Market Executive Summary
- Business cycle and Genesis of Philippines Warehousing Market
- Philippines Warehousing Market Overview, 2017-2022P
- Philippines Cold Chain Market Executive Summary
- Business Cycle of Philippines Cold Chain Market
- Philippines Cold Chain Market Size, 2017-2022P
- Philippines Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, 2017-2022P
- Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines CEP Market, 2017-2022P
- Future Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines CEP Market, 2022P-2027F
- Philippines E-commerce Market Overview, 2017-2022P
- Future Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines CEP Market, 2022P-2027F
- Philippines Logistics Industry Segmentation by End Users
- Competitive Scenario of Logistics Players in Philippines
- Analyst Recommendation
For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
Philippines Logistics Industry
Related Reports by Ken Research:-
USA Logistics Industry Outlook to 2026: "Driven by Government support, E-commerce demand and infrastructure investment in the country
The market size on the basis of revenue is expected to grow tremendously from 2021 to 2026. The escalating demand for retail logistics across the U.S. due to the pandemic is expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. A retail logistics company provides services, including inventory management, packaging, cross-docking, and door-to-door delivery. The rapid growth of the global e-commerce sector and the development of new technologies drive the demand for logistics services. The end-use industries and manufacturers generally lack the internal control needed for addressing logistics issues. Such factors have provided a boost to the growth of the logistics industry.
Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure
According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia logistics Market - which grew from approximately RM 165 Bn in 2017 to approximately RM 230 Bn in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into RM 370 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the Increasing demand for food, beverages and manufacturing products in Malaysia. Malaysia has over 100 airfields in the country; however, six international and 16 major domestic airports excel in providing logistic and passenger capacity. In Malaysia, inland ports play an important role in the freight transport system by acting as gateways of trade in Malaysia to manufacturers and producers.
Netherlands Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Type of End Users by revenue (Food and Beverage, Industrial & Construction, Retail, Automotive and Engineering, and Others), Type of Warehousing Space (Tech/ Non-Tech, Organized/ Unorganized, and Racked/ Unracked), Type of Domestic/ Inte
According to Ken Research estimates, the Netherlands Logistics Market grew from approximately EUR ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately EUR ~ Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow further into EUR ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to its strategic location, good transport infrastructure and the initiatives taken by the government. The Dutch supply chain industry plays an important role in the country's trade and is one of Europe's most established industries, with the greatest supply chain providers (LSPs) that offer the greatest logistic supply chain.
The country acts as a hub for foreign-owned distribution and logistics businesses. It acts as an entry point to Europe and is home to numerous European and geographic distribution centers in a variety of industries such as agriculture, style, and medical technology. The presence of two main ports (Schiphol Airport, and Rotterdam port) and the relationship between them, provide a unique opportunity for the logistics sectors of The Netherlands.
Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2026F- Driven by Change in Consumption Pattern of Consumers, Government Initiatives and Innovation of Advanced Technologies
According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market- E-Commerce Orders and Deliveries are growing at a CAGR of 9.5% (2021-2026F) with Increasing Number of online shoppers and entrance of major retailers in Thailand. Technology will have a huge role to play in the sector as applications. AI and a horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security and efficient management systems have made the processes much easier for logistics companies as well as their clients.
Follow Us -
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-philippines-logistics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-2-2022p--2027f-owing-to-the-rapid-improvement-in-the-logistics-infrastructure-by-the-government-ken-research-301739131.html