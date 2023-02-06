Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 6
[06.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,979,000.00
|EUR
|0
|211,492,420.02
|8.8199
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|896,686.22
|88.957
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,210,898.90
|9.1919
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,897,385.76
|10.2991