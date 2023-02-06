

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth improved slightly in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.4 percent gain in November.



Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores grew the most by 13.6 percent yearly in December.



Sales of non-food products increased 6.5 percent on year, while those of food, beverages and tobacco slid 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 1.4 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.6 percent annually and by 7.5 percent monthly in December.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.