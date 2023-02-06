DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.7751
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18887770
CODE: CEU2 LN
ISIN: LU1437015735
