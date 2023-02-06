Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Dow Jones News
06.02.2023 | 09:52
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.5049

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 732726

CODE: US37 LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1407888996 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      US37 LN 
Sequence No.:  220849 
EQS News ID:  1551979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1551979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2023 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
