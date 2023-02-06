DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8067
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4872363
CODE: ELLE LN
ISIN: LU1691909508
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 220906 EQS News ID: 1552095 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552095&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 06, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)