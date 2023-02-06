DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.5817

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1214162

CODE: SEMG LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

