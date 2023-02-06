DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.6796

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1064777

CODE: PRIE LN

ISIN: LU1931974262

