Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.9477

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2410620

CODE: PRIU LN

ISIN: LU1931974858

