DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.749

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9842484

CODE: AEMD LN

ISIN: LU1737652583

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN Sequence No.: 220909 EQS News ID: 1552101 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)