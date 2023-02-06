Gold Star Line Ltd.: GSL introduces ZXB Service connecting Indonesia, Asia and the US East Coast

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Star Line Ltd. announced today a new premium weekly service Connecting Jakarta, US East Coast and major ports in Asia.

Commencing late February from Jakarta, the ZXB rotation will be:

Jakarta - Laem Chabang- Cai Mep - Haiphong - Yantian - Kaohsiung - Kingston - Baltimore - Norfolk - New York - Boston - Jakarta

ZXB offers the fastest transit time to Baltimore and Bostonfrom all direct ports of loading, with access to US Midwest destinations via Norfolk and Baltimore. ZXB includes a New York call at Maher terminal and unique direct coverage from Jakarta and Haiphong. ZXB also calls Kingston, Jamaica, with excellent connections from Southeast Asia and South China to Central America, Philadelphia as well as the US Gulf, and more. Added advantages include guaranteed equipment and space, dedicated express queue in Baltimore, seamless connections to inland destinations in the Midwest, and exceptional customer service.

Paul Sujit, GSL Indonesia manager: "The new line opens new and exciting opportunities for customers in Indonesia, with excellent transit times, wide coverage and connections, combined with exceptional customer service."

About GSL

Gold Star Line is a major player in the Intra Asia and Africa Trade. Our biggest volume container trade, its intensive growth pace and dynamic market condition allows us to be a growing player to serve customers with value proposition. The combination of strong economics with poor ones and fast-growing countries with moderate growth countries invite various modes of operation within the Intra Asia. Gold Star Line Limited offers a sense of stability in an industry that never ceases to evolve. We understand our customer's needs and are prepared for the shifts that naturally occur in this vast economy. Our team of professionals is ready to provide the best possible services that will help our customers meet their needs and demands.

