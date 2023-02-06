Baby Products Market to be Worth $352.65 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby products market is expected to reach USD 352.65 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market has been experiencing rapid growth as consumer preferences are ever-changing and diverting towards utility-driven, superior quality, and premium baby products. Additionally, there has an been increase in demand for vegan, paraben, gluten, and synthetic-free products owing to rising levels of awareness associated with the harmful effects of synthetic products.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2021. Changing lifestyle owing to rising standards of living is the primary factor that is expected to propel the market in the region. Furthermore, consumer awareness regarding nutritional diet for babies and the importance of safety & convenience products is likely to boost the regional sales.

The baby cosmetics & toiletries segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Along with offering benefits such as refreshed skin and instant hydration, these products are hassle-free and easy to use. They provide quick solutions for fighting off issues related to infections, dryness, and diaper rashes. A large number of informed parents are opting for products that contain anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidants properties that are beneficial to the skin driving the growth of the segment.

The baby food segment contributed the largest share of all and is poised to grow significantly over the years to come. Non-lactation problems which may lead to undernutrition of babies can be solved by professionally made food for babies that ultimately fulfills the baby's nutrition requirement. Additionally, the frozen baby food segment is likely to observe new growth opportunities owing to the growing adoption of it by working mothers.

Read full market research report, "Baby Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Baby Cosmetics & Toiletries, Baby Food, Baby Safety & Convenience), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Baby Products Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chains and influenced consumer shopping patterns. According to the annual report published Kimberly-Clark (KCWW) witnessed an increase in the sales of its baby and child care products in 2020. Whereas, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., the baby care segment reported a decline of 9.4% in 2020, in comparison to 2019. The company cited the decline owing to various factors such as COVID-19, SKU rationalization, and other factors.

An increasing number of parents are seeking hygienic and moisture-based products, such as creams and wipes, to avoid skin infections and treat diaper rashes. Moreover, parents are seen to be spending more on child care than ever before, especially after the pandemic. For instance, according to the Move.org figures reported in April 2021, parents in the District of Columbia are spending 26.3% of their income on infant care, followed by 24.4% in Massachusetts, 21.9% in Indiana, and 21.3% in New York as of March 2021. In another instance, a CNBC LLC article published in January 2020, American parents with children under the age of five spend over USD 42 billion on early child care and education.

The baby safety & convenience segment is projected to grow substantially during the forecast years. A rise in the number of car accidents has been driving the demand for baby car seats that are also fitted with unique features. This feature involves car seats such as anti-rebound bars to keep the seats steady in case of collision and a foam layer with energy absorption. An increasing number of internet users, a fast-paced lifestyle, and the penetration of e-commerce platforms are projected to boost the online distribution of these products. Detailed product description, product comparison features, product ratings & reviews, and easy exchange and refund options further augment sales of baby care products via this channel.

The market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Britax, Chicco, Dorel Industries, Beiersdorf AG, Fujian Hengan Group, Nestlé S.A. are among the prominent players in the global market.

Baby Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby products market based on product and region

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Baby Cosmetics & Toiletries

Baby Skin Care Products



Bath Product





Baby Hair Care Products





Other Cosmetics & Toiletries



Baby Food



Baby Milk Products





Frozen Baby Food





Baby Juice



Baby Food Snacks



Baby Food Cereals





Baby Safety & Convenience





Baby Strollers





Baby Car Seats

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List Of Key Players in the Baby Products Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Britax

Chicco

Dorel Industries

Beiersdorf AG

Fujian Hengan Group

Nestlé S.A.

