Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2G LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 526.8656

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 432718

CODE: CU2G LN

ISIN: LU1681042948

