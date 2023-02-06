Dechert LLP: Dechert Welcomes International Team of Preeminent Antitrust Practitioners

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that an elite team of antitrust practitioners is joining the firm, including partners John A. ("Jay") Jurata, Jr. (Washington, D.C.), Russell Cohen (San Francisco) and Douglas Lahnborg (London).





"Jay, Russ and Douglas's experience representing sophisticated technology companies in their most challenging antitrust matters, not only in the U.S. but also in the UK and EU, is unparalleled. Leading companies around the world look to them to overcome antitrust challenges," said Steven Bizar, co-chair of Dechert's antitrust/competition practice. "We are absolutely thrilled they are joining Dechert."

Mr. Jurata is widely acknowledged as a preeminent litigator whose practice focuses on technology platforms and issues at the intersection of antitrust and IP. Recognized by Chambers USAas a leading antitrust litigator, he represents key players in the technology industry. A 1992 cum laude graduate of Villanova University, Mr. Jurata spent seven years as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of San Diego School of Law, where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the San Diego Law Review and graduated summa cum laude as the valedictorian in 2000. Mr. Jurata was the head of the antitrust and competition group at his former firm.

Mr. Cohen will be joining the firm's antitrust practice in San Francisco, California. An experienced litigator, he represents leading high-tech companies in antitrust and unfair competition disputes. Mr. Cohen also maintains an active commercial litigation practice handling complex disputes for Silicon Valley and other technology industry companies, often in the funds space. He has been recommended as a top civil litigation/class action defense lawyer by The Legal 500. Mr. Cohen is a 1990 graduate of McGill University and 1995 graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School. Beyond the strength he brings to the global antitrust team, Mr. Cohen's addition highlights Dechert's commitment to the strategic growth of its interdisciplinary corporate, litigation, and financial services capabilities in California, as he is the seventh partner to join its San Francisco office in the past year and a half.

Mr. Lahnborg often represents global technology companies in cross-border matters before the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority. His practice spans merger control, abuse of dominance and private damages actions. Also frequently working alongside Mr. Jurata, he has been recognized as a leading antitrust and competition practitioner by Chambers Europe, IFLR, Who's Who Legal and The Legal 500 UK. Mr. Lahnborg received an LL.M. from Stockholm University in 1996 and an LL.M. from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences in 1997. At his former firm, Mr. Lahnborg founded the Brussels office and served as head of the London office.

Mike Cowie, co-chair of Dechert's antitrust/competition practice, said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Jay, Russ and Douglas, particularly at a time when antitrust activity in the high-tech industry continues to increase globally. The expanded antitrust capabilities this team brings to our Washington D.C., San Francisco and London offices will be an enormous asset for industry leaders and for the firm."

Jay Jurata said: "Dechert's antitrust group has secured win after win at trial and before enforcement authorities in the U.S. and the EU. We look forward to building on these successes and capitalizing on the many synergies between our own work and theirs. Dechert's strategic posture and plans toward the technology industry offer strong opportunities for our practice. I am excited to be joining a firm where I can practice alongside so many talented lawyers I know and deeply respect."

Russ Cohen said: "I am thrilled to join Dechert, with its trial expertise both inside and outside of antitrust. I am also excited to be part of Dechert's growing California presence, where I will have the ability to nurture and grow our technology clients."

Douglas Lahnborg said: "Dechert has a premier transatlantic antitrust practice; its platform will strengthen our global relationships with our clients. While I will be focused on expanding Dechert's antitrust capabilities on the ground in the UK and in Brussels, I have been deeply impressed by the accomplishments of my future colleagues in both Europe and the U.S., and I am eager to collaborate with them."

Dechert's international antitrust/competition practice is known for innovative antitrust advice in the U.S. and Europe and a record of succeeding in the most challenging engagements. Recent wins include a landmark jury verdict for Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. following a three-week federal trial and obtaining a highly favorable resolution for Marriott International, Inc. that included a public apology from the plaintiff, following five days of a jury trial.

The dedicated 42-member team, with offices in Brussels, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C., is also known for DAMITT (Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker), a quarterly report that is a leading source on the duration of merger investigations in the U.S. and the EU, as well as the recently launched Boiling Points collection and counselling program, which provides guidance on assessing when hot documents may interfere with deal progress.

