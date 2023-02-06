Tellimer Insights (Tellimer), the Emerging Markets information and data platform, today announces the expansion of its collaboration with 7 Chord, the creators of BondDroid AI, a real-time dynamic pricing engine for buyers and sellers of investable assets, goods and services.

As Tellimer aspires to be the single point of entry for all Emerging Markets data, analysis and research, Tellimer and 7 Chord will expand an agreement, reached in 2022, to publish 7 Chord's end-of-month Emerging Market bond pricing data on the Tellimer Insights platform. From February 6, clients will be able to access the full suite of BondDroid® products, including BondDroid® Stream, BondDroid® Close and BondDroid® History through Tellimer.

BondDroid is a real-time AI system that nowcasts trade bid/ask pricing for over 42,000 corporate bonds using firm and indicative quotes from wholesale execution platforms, transaction prices and a variety of other relevant data, and maintains accuracy and transparency across market regimes, issuer credit quality and instrument life cycles.

Built specifically for the professional investment market audience, these new sources of data offer investors, portfolio managers and asset risk specialists market transparency and consistent bond pricing at a time of volatility and inconsistent liquidity in EM fixed income.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer, said:

"The application of AI to generate real-time predictive pricing is one of the most exciting areas of enhancing market transparency for all Emerging Markets participants. 7 Chord is a leader in its field, and we are delighted to be able to expand on our agreement of last year so quickly."

Kristina Fan, CEO, and Co-Founder of 7 Chord, said:

"2023 is shaping up to be the year of AI. It is also the year when bonds are making a comeback as a viable investment option, particularly in Emerging Markets. BondDroid® AI is a must-have tool for traders and investors looking to create effective investment strategies, assess risk and accurately value their portfolio."

This data collaboration with 7 Chord is the latest addition to Tellimer's growing suite of emerging markets focused datasets and risk models, which include the Sovereign Debt Sustainability Index, Sovereign External Liquidity Index, Country Investability Rankings and EM Fintech Rankings.

Alongside original content produced by its own in-house team of analysts, Tellimer Insights is the route to access market-leading investment research and data from a growing network of global banks, independent research providers, supranational agencies and key institutions in global financial markets. Areas of coverage include investment strategy, sovereign and corporate bonds, equities, fintech, crypto and macroeconomics.

About Tellimer Group

Tellimer is a London headquartered fintech start-up that empowers the world's finance professionals with the technology, information and data they need to succeed. Our online Emerging Markets investment research and data platform, Tellimer Insights, connects over 30,000 investors to the expertise they need to make better business decisions, from any device. And our ground-breaking intelligent document processing tool Parsel helps firms remove costly and inefficient manual processes by identifying, extracting, and digitising key data and terms from unstructured and high value documents.

To find out more, visit Tellimer.com and Parsel.ai.

About 7 Chord

7 Chord is a maker of BondDroid AI, a real-time dynamic pricing engine that provides highly accurate market-relevant prices to buyers and sellers of assets, goods, and services, enabling them to make profit-maximizing decisions. BondDroid has streamed over 11 trillion prices to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, predominantly in fixed income. It runs 22 hours, 7 days a week, with the team providing "follow-the-sun" service to our clients around the globe. Optimized for the live production environment, BondDroid can also be installed as a customizable software package that extracts signals from public, vendor, and a client's proprietary data without ever leaving their corporate environment. www.7-chord.com.

Follow Tellimer

Website: Tellimer.com Twitter: @TellimerHQ LinkedIn: Tellimer

Related Media

Link: https://tellimer.com/channels/tellimer-data

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005110/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Duncan Wales

Founder CEO

t: +44 (0) 20 7725 1000

e: duncan.wales@tellimer.com