UK Pet Insurance market revenue is expected to grow with a CAGR of ~ 4.8% between 2023F-2027F owing to adoption of advance technology, high veterinary cost and growing At-home diagnostic: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Pet Insurance Market is a moderately fragmented market. The pet insurance market is currently witnessing new entrants that are offering innovative and affordable product. However, the key players in this space are likely to maintain their position in the coming years. For instance, the pet insurance market is largely dominated by a few companies like Many Pets and Petplan, which control a large part of the market, yet in recent years more companies have been coping up and growing themselves such as Petsure, RSPCA, and Napo insurance.





In Europe , the UK exhibit highest pet insurance penetration. The major key drivers in the region are high cost of veterinary services and willingness of pet owners to buy pet insurance.

, the UK exhibit highest pet insurance penetration. The major key drivers in the region are high cost of veterinary services and willingness of pet owners to buy pet insurance. Pet insurance companies are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict a pet's health trajectory, as well as providing tools that will improve pet wellness and decrease vet care costs.

Pet insurance grew rapidly during COVID-19 because a lot of people were staying home and they need companions. So, people started keeping pets and taking pet insurance which fueled the growth in the UK pet insurance market.

High Veterinary Costs: With the prevalence of mental illnesses in humans such as clinical depression, anxiety-related issues, personality disorder, and psychotic disorder the demand for companion animal population is increasing. This increase in companion animal population is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for veterinary healthcare services as the veterinary costs are high due to requirement of veterinary doctors, skilled technicians, and specially designed diagnostic equipment.

So, these costs create a need for pet owners to seek options to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure on veterinary care by taking insurance, thus fueling growth in UK pet insurance market.

Adoption of New Advance Technology: Embedding advance technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the underwriting process, as it can compare pet activity data with benchmarks of similar breeds and combines them with rating information from industry sources, such as Verisk, which enables them to accurately price an individual pet at the time of quoting. For claims settling, it can predict an accurate reserve based on the type of illness, or even predict a possible customer churn giving insurers the digital advantage to streamline operations, improve customer experience and reduce cost across both these business functions. It can also automate and improve claims processing and can enhances customer interactions and provides more personalized and accurate information. Furthermore, machine learning also allows software to study behavioral analytics and customer data to make more accurate decisions on whether a claim is genuine or not.

Growing At-home diagnostic: The Covid-19 pandemic has given a boost to the At-home diagnostic solutions, such as telehealth platforms and use of smart pet thermometers. For instance, Mella Pet Care's thermometer takes pets' body temperature and displays the result on pet parents' smart devices while allowing their vet instant access to that data online and prescribe the recommended medicine.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UK Pet Insurance Market Outlook to 2027F - Driven by Rising Companion Animal, High veterinary costs and Technology advancement" by Ken Research observed that UK Pet Insurance market is in the growing phase, growing at CAGR of 5.3% between 2017-2022P owning to the increasing companion animal population, adoption of advance technology, rising animal health concerns, high veterinary cost and growing At-home diagnostic. It is expected that UK Pet Insurance market will continue to grow, at a CAGR of 4.8% for the 2022P-2027F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:

UK Pet Insurance Market

By Product Type, 2022P & 2027F

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

By Insurance Type, 2022P & 2027F

Cover for Life

Maximum Benefit

Accident Only (12 months)

By Mode of Distribution, 2022P & 2027F

Direct (Online)

Others (Broker, Agency, Advertisements etc.)

By Age of Animals, 2022p & 2027F

Below 6

6 and Above

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Type of Animal (Premium collected), 2022P & 2027F

Dog

Cat

Others (Rabbit, Horses, Reptile, Birds.)

By Number of Animals, 2022P & 2027F

Dog

Cat

Others (Rabbit and other Exotic pets.)

Key Target Audience

Private Insurance Providers

Public Insurance Providers

Insurance Agency

Bancassurance

Brokers

Direct Sales

Related Government Agencies

New Entrants

Visit this Link: Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022P - 2027F

Companies Covered:

Petplan

Direct line

More than

Agria

Many Pets

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Country Overview of UK

UK Pet Insurance Market Overview

Business Cycle and Genesis of UK Pet Insurance Market

Ecosystem of UK Pet Insurance Market

End-to-end process of UK Pet Insurance

UK Pet Insurance Market Size, 2017-2027F

Market Segmentation of UK Pet Insurance Market

Industry Analysis of UK Pet Insurance Market

SWOT Analysis of UK Pet Insurance Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Growth Drivers of UK Pet Insurance Market

Challenges in the UK Pet Insurance Market

Trends and Developments in UK Pet Insurance Market

Impact of Covid in UK Pet Insurance Market

End User Analysis

Cross Comparison of Major Players in UK Pet Insurance Market (Inception, Ownership, Presence, Headquarter, Number of Employees, No. of Subscribers, Awards & Certificates, Partners, Parent Company, Market Share, Claims Processed, Technology, Future plans, Recent Development, strategic initiatives)

Future Outlook of UK Pet Insurance Market

Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:

UK Pet Insurance Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:

Spain Pet Insurance Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by rising pet population, increased 'humanization' of pets and awareness of pet health in Spain

According to Ken Research estimates, the Spain Pet Insurance Market - which grew from approximately EUR ~24 Mn in 2017 to approximately EUR ~88 Mn in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into EUR ~150 Mn opportunity by 2027F in terms of gross written premium, owing to the New Government Policies, Growth in Adoption of Pets and Entry of New Players in the Market. In 2019, Spanish households spent 3,721 million euros on products and services for pets. The number of dogs and cats living in Spain already exceeds 20 million. Spaniards spend an average of 1,260 euros a year on their pets in 2019, 7.3% more than 2 years ago. That is, €823 in food, €353 in veterinary expenses and €83 in accessories and toys.

Sweden Pet Insurance Market Outlook 2027F- driven by an increasing pet adoption, high veterinary costs, rising pet health issues and awareness among pet owners

According to Ken Research estimates, the Sweden Pet Insurance which grew at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017-2022 & is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023-2027F owing to increasing pet adoption, high veterinary costs, rising pet health issues and awareness among pet owners. High insurance penetration rates, growing pet humanization, sophisticated product offerings by players involved are the major trends and developments in Sweden Pet Insurance Market. Approximately 15% and 21% of the households own at least one dog or one cat respectively in Sweden basis the data reported by European Pet Food Industry Federation.

UAE Online Insurance Industry Outlook to 2024 - Driven by Customer Uptake, Ease for New and Renewal Policy Convenience with Insurance Aggregators

GWP collection stood at $12Bn, majorly led by growth in non-life insurance products of Health and Motor. Insurance of Persons and Fund Accumulation contributed 28% to total GWP collection. While UAE is ahead among the peer GCC countries in terms of insurance penetration of 2.9%, it still lags behind the average insurance penetration of emerging countries which stands at 3.2% and Global average of 6.1%. Mandatory insurance requirements of Motor across UAE coupled with Health Insurance in Abu Dhabi and Dubai has contributed to raising awareness among people to protect their risks.

India Web Insurance Aggregator Outlook to 2024 - Challenging Incumbent Distribution Channels of Insurance Products

Insurance GWP collection of India reached USD 97.4 Billion in FY'2019, taking the insurance penetration to 3.7%, lagging behind most of the emerging Asian Economies wit h around 5.6% of penetration. The growth is majorly led by non-life insurance products including Motor and Health owing to initiatives led by government in terms of amending Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 and rising awareness among population for covering the unforeseen risks. Introduction of Web Aggregator Platforms have fostered the need for comparison of different products at a single place, helping customers in making an informed choice. During FY'2019, aggregator firms contributed less than 1% to total GWP collection in India, depicting high growth over past few years yet potential for more to meet European standards.

Follow Us -

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-pet-insurance-market-revenue-is-expected-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of--4-8-between-2023f-2027f-owing-to-adoption-of-advance-technology-high-veterinary-cost-and-growing-at-home-diagnostic-ken-research-301739271.html