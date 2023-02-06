Anzeige
WKN: A0LF7Z ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.02.2023 | 12:48
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, February 6

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMr and Mrs C M Ayre
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMrs C M Ayre PCA to Mr C M Ayre, a Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
b)LEI213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		ORDINARY 25P SHARES


GB00B19Z2J52
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£00.5670662650,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/a - single transaction
N/a - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-02
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port, Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

