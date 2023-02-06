- 40% increase in muscle size compared to control mice

- 25% increase in muscle force, approaching levels seen in normal mice

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) (OTCQB: MSCLF) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company developing small molecule therapeutics to regenerate muscle as a new approach to treating disease conditions from muscular dystrophy to aging, is pleased to announce results from multiple preclinical studies in a disease model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("Duchenne"). An updated corporate presentation has been posted to the Company's website (www.satellos.com).

Satellos' proprietary MyoReGenX assay platform identified a protein kinase (codenamed "K9") as a potential drug target to modulate polarity in muscle stem cells. Using a known inhibitor of this kinase target as a reference compound for generating Proof of Concept to guide future drug development efforts with its own compounds, Satellos treated Mdx mice, a gold-standard experimental model for studying Duchenne, for a period of two (2) weeks. Drug treated muscles were larger in size than untreated control muscles by an average of 40% and displayed about a 25% increase in ability to generate force, approaching levels seen in normal mice.

"To the best of our knowledge, these pre-clinical results are unprecedented for a small molecule therapeutic approach to treat Duchenne as they represent the first time a small molecule has induced these levels of muscle growth that translate to clear functional benefit -- and so rapidly," said Frank Gleeson, President and CEO of Satellos. "We are so energized by seeing such an effect on regeneration because of the potential it represents for a future treatment to regenerate functional muscle in patients."

Added Dr. Michael Rudnicki, the Company's co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, "We believe these results continue to solidify our mechanistic approach of targeting the restoration of muscle regeneration through modulating muscle stem cell polarity."

Continued Dr. Phil Lambert, Chief Technical Officer with overall responsibility for drug development at Satellos, "We are very excited by this data set particularly considering that the reference compound was not specifically designed for the treatment of a muscle disease. These results provide an excellent experimental roadmap for the continued development of SAT-3153, a proprietary compound specifically designed by Satellos scientists to modulate polarity in muscle stem cells."

Satellos believes that a dysfunction in the normal process of stem cell polarity in response to muscle damage represents a previously unrecognized root cause of Duchenne. The goal of correcting polarity in Duchenne is to restore the body's innate ability to regenerate muscle in response to the ongoing damage experienced by people living with Duchenne. SAT-3153 has been designated by Satellos as its lead drug candidate and the Company is pursuing pre-IND development activities.

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines to treat degenerative muscle conditions. Our scientists discovered what we believe to be a previously unrecognized root cause of skeletal muscle degeneration. One which has the potential to transform how muscle disorders are treated. Our scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, is a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. He has shown how defects in a process known as stem cell "polarity", which controls how muscle stem cells divide to create muscle progenitor cells, lead to a failure of muscle regeneration in Duchenne and potentially other muscle disorders. As a result of this ongoing inability to produce sufficient numbers of new muscle cells, the muscles of people living with Duchenne are unable to keep up with and repair the continuous and accumulating damage their muscles experience. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) intended to correct muscle stem cell polarity and restore the body's innate muscle repair and regeneration process. We believe our unique therapeutic approach represents a potential disease modifying treatment for Duchenne and other dystrophies, offering new hope to patients. To expand our programs to other degenerative muscle conditions or disorders, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenX, which we utilize to identify disease situations where deficits in muscle stem cell polarity and regeneration occur and are amenable to therapeutic treatment. For more information about or to discuss potential collaborations with Satellos concerning our discovery platform and therapeutic candidates or our subsidiary Amphotericin B Technologies Inc., please contact Ryan Mitchell, Ph.D., Director - Business Development at rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

