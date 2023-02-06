Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence" or "the Company"), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced the appointment of J.P. Gabriel as Chief Technical Operations Officer following the retirement of Jørgen Wittendorff, SVP, Technical Operations. In this role, J.P. is responsible for Manufacturing, Process and Analytical Development and Supply Chain.

"We are pleased to welcome J.P. to Silence during this very exciting time," said Craig Tooman, President and CEO of Silence. "He brings over 25 years of industry experience in supply chain, quality assurance and manufacturing that will be critical as we continue to advance our clinical stage pipeline. We also want to thank Jørgen for his many contributions to Silence over the years."

J.P. Gabriel commented, "Silence has a very promising clinical pipeline and siRNA technology platform with potential to address both rare and common genetic diseases. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the team to help deliver the pipeline while continuing to build an effective and agile organization that is set for growth."

Mr. Gabriel has over 25 years of international pharmaceutical industry experience across multiple therapeutic modalities. He has held leadership roles in Manufacturing, Quality, Validation and Supply Chain with firms such as Sanofi-Pasteur, Wyeth (now Pfizer) and Genentech/Roche. He most recently served as SVP, Technical Operations at Ocugen, which includes AAV gene therapy, vaccine, and cell therapy development. Before Ocugen, he spent over five years at Ultragenyx where he was responsible for Biologics and mRNA manufacturing for programs spanning clinical and commercial stages of the development lifecycle. Mr. Gabriel holds an Honors B.Sc. from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada and an Advanced Certificate in Regulatory Affairs from the University of San Diego in California.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, including with respect to the Company's clinical and commercial prospects, regulatory approvals of the Company's product candidates, potential partnerships or collaborations or payments under new and existing collaborations, the initiation or completion of the Company's clinical trials and the anticipated timing or outcomes of data reports from the Company's clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections about its industry. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including those risks identified in the Company's most recent Admission Document and its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2022. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

