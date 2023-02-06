Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 6
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 03-February-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|530.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|535.35p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 03-February-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|406.33p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|413.64p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 03-February-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|277.53p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|277.53p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 03-February-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|194.07p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.07p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 03-February-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|108.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|108.19p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 03-February-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|155.34p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|157.52p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596