Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A2N5LQ ISIN: DK0060989911 Ticker-Symbol: 9HY 
Frankfurt
06.02.23
12:55 Uhr
0,415 Euro
+0,004
+0,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.02.2023
First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 8 February 2023. The new shares are issued in a
directed issue. 



Name:              Hypefactors   
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060989911   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HYPE       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 11,138,664 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             305,064 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  11,443,728 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 3.278    
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     158208      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Beierholm Corporate
Finance P/S, Kim Harpøth Jespersen on tel. +4552150243
