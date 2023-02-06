First North Denmark: Hypefactors A/S - increase

New shares in Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 February 2023. The new shares are issued in a directed issue. Name: Hypefactors -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060989911 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYPE -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 11,138,664 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 305,064 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 11,443,728 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 3.278 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 158208 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S, Kim Harpøth Jespersen on tel. +4552150243