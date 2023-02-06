FnF Research: Global Report on Yeast Market Size & Share Worth USD 7 Billion, to Record a 8.79% CAGR by 2030 | Yeast Industry Trends, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global yeast market size was worth around USD 5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.79% between 2022 and 2030.





Report Link With All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/yeast-market

Yeast Market Market: Overview

Yeasts are classified as members of the fungus kingdom. They are single-celled microorganisms that are eukaryotic, organisms with cells containing a nucleus. Yeast came into existence several billion years ago and currently, there are more than 1500 species of yeasts that have been recognized and recorded. As per estimates, almost 1% of all registered fungal species are composed of different types of yeasts. The unicellular property of yeasts is a result of years of evolution from multicellular predecessors.

Some yeast species have the ability to evolve multicellular characteristics by creating a large string made of false hyphae or pseudohyphae. These are the budding cells. The size of yeasts may vary depending on the species and the environment they grow. For instance, some yeast species have a diameter of 3 to 4 micrometers (µm) while some may grow up to the size of 40 µm.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/yeast-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global yeast market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.79% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global yeast market size was valued at around USD 5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the high applications in the food and beverage industry

Based on application segmentation, food & beverages was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on type segmentation, baker's yeast was the leading type in 2021

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Yeast Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Bioethanol, Food & Beverages, Feed, and Pharmaceuticals), By Form (Active Dry Yeast, Fresh Yeast, Instant Yeast, and Others), By Type (Brewer's Yeast, Baker's Yeast, Feed Yeast, Wine Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Yeast Market Market: Growth Drivers

High applications in the food and beverage industry to propel market demand.

The global yeast market is projected to grow at a high CAGR is driven by the high applications of yeast in the food & beverages (F&B) industry, which is also one of the largest consumers in the global market. Yeast in the F&B sector has two main applications which include making alcoholic beverages and in the banking sector. Both the industry sub-units have registered remarkable growth in the last few years due to multiple factors.

The rise in demand for alcohol is expected to be propelled by the increasing disposable income of the growing urban population across developing nations, which is currently one of the most lucrative regional segments for players in the alcohol business. The sector is witnessing rising numbers of strategic collaborations to enter new markets as well as the use of advanced technology to create a seamless market for alcohol consumers.

Global Yeast Market Market: Restraints

Rising cases of yeast infection to restrict market expansion.

Yeast is not harmful if it is consumed through food or beverages in limited quantities. However, higher exposure to yeast can cause health concerns. Women on oral birth control pills or people who consume antibiotics regularly can start growing yeast at a high rate which often leads to medical issues like mouth sores, bloating, gas, itchy rashes, bad breath, or deposition of a coating at the top of the tongue. It can also cause other severe issues like irritation and itching in the vulva and the vagina. For instance, candidiasis, a form of yeast-induced fungal infection is known to cause oral thrush, joint pain, digestive issues, and tiredness amongst many other health problems.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/yeast-market

Global Yeast Market Market: Opportunities

Growing investment in yeast-reinforced recombinant protein technology to provide growth opportunities.

The global yeast market is expected to benefit from the rising interest and growing investments in the pharmaceutical industry toward the development of yeast-based recombinant protein technology which has seen tremendous growth in the last decade for vaccine development. In these processes, yeasts play the role of host strains and vectors for protein expression. Recently a vaccine for the human hepatitis B virus was developed using saccharomyces cerevisiae, a type of yeast. Another most significantly used yeast for vaccine research is Pichia pastoris which is used to enhance the functional properties of potential antigens.

Global Yeast Market Market: Challenges

Higher capital gain desirability to challenge the market expansion.

As per critics in the pharmaceutical industry, some factors that could potentially damage the growth in the yeast-based vaccine development activities are the growing desire amongst market players for high capital gain making the end product out of reach for a large segment of the population due to the high cost of the product. Other factors like political instability and lack of infrastructure to promote growth in the pharmaceutical sector further pose challenges in the global yeast market.

Global Yeast Market Market: Segmentation

The global yeast market is segmented based on application, form, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market is divided into bioethanol, food & beverages, feed, and pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the global market was dominated by the food & beverages industry owing to the growing demand for baked food products due to factors like a rise in population, a growing number of players including domestic and international businesses, a rise in disposable income, and product innovations along with the addition of multiple vertical segments of the already existing products in the business.

In simple bread recipes, yeast quantity should not be more than 1 to 1.5% of the flour weight

Based on type, the global market is segmented into brewer's yeast, baker's yeast, feed yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast, and others.

The global market registered the highest growth in the baker's yeast segment mainly propelled by the high demand for Saccharomyces cerevisiae which is also known as baker's yeast

It is the most widely studied and exploited species amongst all of the other yeast species. It can reproduce either sexually or asexually and feeds on the sugar in the bread dough leading to the formation of carbon dioxide allowing the dough to expand

The doubling time for Saccharomyces cerevisiae is close to 90 minutes and is widely known for using different sugars

Based on form, the global market is segmented into active dry yeast, fresh yeast, instant yeast, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/yeast-market

List of Key Players in Yeast Market Market:

Lantmännen Unibake

Dun & Bradstreet Inc

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills Inc .

. Vandemoortele NV

Cole's Quality Food Inc

ADM

Daiya Foods Inc

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for YEAST MARKET Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the YEAST MARKET Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the YEAST MARKET Market Industry?

What segments does the YEAST MARKET Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the YEAST MARKET Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.79 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Application, Form, Type, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Lantmännen Unibake, Dun & Bradstreet Inc, Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills Inc., Vandemoortele NV, Cole's Quality Food Inc, ADM, Daiya Foods Inc, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/yeast-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/yeast-market

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Oriental Yeast, a Japanese firm, announced an investment of INR 900 crore to be directed toward the setting up of a new manufacturing plant in Pune city of India . The unit is expected to create close to 1000 direct and non-direct jobs and will benefit Oriental Yeast in its vision for international expansion

Oriental Yeast, a Japanese firm, announced an investment of INR to be directed toward the setting up of a new manufacturing plant in city of . The unit is expected to create close to 1000 direct and non-direct jobs and will benefit Oriental Yeast in its vision for international expansion In July 2022 , Novozymes announced the launch of Innova® Turb and Innova® Apex, two new yeasts to be used against the fermentation bottlenecks in the bioenergy industry. The new yeasts are designed to function in certain fermentation times which is beneficial to ethanol producers

Regional Dominance:

Europe to witness unprecedented growth during the projection period.

The global yeast market is expected to be dominated by Europe during the forecast period. The region is not only the largest consumer of yeast in the food & beverage industry but is home to some of the biggest exporters and producers of yeast. Lesaffre, the leading producer of the enzyme, if located in France, has invested multiple resources toward the research and innovation of new yeasts along with enhanced production capabilities. Europe is the hub of bakery products with consistently growing investments in product innovation and research.

Factors like product availability, the spread of preparation, convenience, and the affordable cost of frozen baked goods are some of the leading reasons for the growth in the regional bakery segment. Yeasts have been studied extensively in Europe for many years and currently, Germany is the leading nation in Europe contributing at the highest CAGR driven by rising investments in food supplement companies.

Global YEAST MARKET Market is segmented as follows:

Yeast Market Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Bioethanol

Food & Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Yeast Market Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2030)

Active Dry Yeast

Fresh Yeast

Instant Yeast

Others

Yeast Market Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Brewer's Yeast

Baker's Yeast

Feed Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Others

Yeast Market Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Yeast Market Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-yeast-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Food Pathogen Testing Report : According to Facts and Factors, the global food pathogen testing market size was worth around USD 4.51 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 9.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.

According to Facts and Factors, the global food pathogen testing market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030. Enzyme Label Analyzer Report : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global enzyme label analyzer market size was worth around USD 2.32 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.96 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.90% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global enzyme label analyzer market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.90% between 2022 and 2030. All-in-One Cooking Food Processors Report: According to Facts and Factors, the global all-in-one cooking food processors market size was worth around USD 1987.88 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3068.89 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Food & Beverages Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-report-on-yeast-market-size--share-worth-usd-7-billion-to-record-a-8-79-cagr-by-2030--yeast-industry-trends-segmentation-analysis--forecast-by-facts-and-factors-301739331.html