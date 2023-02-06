Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that it has obtained two (2) patents for its secure data encryption solutions.

The two (2) Patents registered on the Korean Intellectual Property Office under application numbers 10-1946195 and 10-1946196, were acquired on January 30, 2023. These patents further strengthen the Company's intellectual property position and coverage in the cybersecurity space. The patents protect the Company's creation of two (2) new advanced encryption systems that are being developed to further protect digital information from unauthorized access, corruption, and theft.

Last year the Company brought in numerous contracts for its technology solutions, providing critical optimizations and tools that clients can use to make predictive analyses, mitigate risk and improve their overall operations and technical security solutions.

"Our powerful technology and security tools are backed by the company's land-and-expand strategy which steered several contracts our way in 2022. We have built a strong relationship with our clients and are always looking for new innovative ways to strengthen our technology to improve solutions and prevent risk. This year, Datametrex has a strong focus on building and expanding our core AI tech globally to a new level and we look forward to sharing more soon," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153661