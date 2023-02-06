Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 
Frankfurt
06.02.23
12:55 Uhr
10,900 Euro
+0,080
+0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.02.2023 | 14:10
Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2023 will be published on Friday 17 February 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
6 February 2023 at 03.00 p.m.

Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2023 will be published on Friday 17 February 2023 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2022 will be published on Friday 17 February 2023 at 8.00 a.m.after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia's results event on Friday 17 February 2023 at 10.30 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2022-q4-results. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.combefore the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


