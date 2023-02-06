

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - S&P/TSX Composite Index might open a tad lower while it had finished positive on Friday. U.S. Futures as well as European stocks are trending down on Monday. The U.S. dollar is gaining on U.S. jobs data.



A powerful pre-dawn earthquake has hit southeastern Turkey and north Syria have killed at least 1500 people. Many are trapped inside the rubble.



Analysts are looking ahead to a 42 percent decline in Russian oil production by 2035.



In the corporate sector, Dell is planning to cut 6650 jobs or around 5 percent of its global headcount.



Royal Bank of Canada finished positive on Friday. Enbridge Inc. shares were up 0.74 percent at the close and Canadian National Railway Company gained 1.46 points or 0.917 percent. Shares of the Bank of Montreal were positive at the close while the Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.03 points or 0.041 percent on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada announced revisions to its financial reporting structure on Monday.



European shares are trading negative. CAC 40 of France is down 94.79 points or 1.31 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 132.71 points or 0.86 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 57.80 points or 0.73 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 62.74 points or 0.55 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.26 percent.



Japanese shares rose on Monday. The Nikkei average climbed 0.67 percent to 27,693.65 while the broader Topix index added 0.45 percent to close at 1,979.22. Mobility supplier Denso Corp rallied 3.1 percent after unveiling its third-quarter financial results.



Australian markets fell modestly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.25 percent to 7,539 and the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.33 percent lower at 7,745.90.



Most of the Asian stocks closed in the negative territory on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks finished lower.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.76 percent to 3,238.70 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 2.02 percent to close at 21,222.16.



