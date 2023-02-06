

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lichen China Limited announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4 million class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per class A ordinary share. The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of $16 million from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. Also, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 class A ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.



The class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on February 6, 2023 under the ticker, LICN.



The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.