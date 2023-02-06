GXC Executives Allen Proithis and Mike Henderson to Be Featured Speakers at ITEXPO

Sessions will address opportunities and innovations in 5G technology

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading network-as-a-service communications company, announced that chief executive officer Allen Proithis and chief revenue officer Mike Henderson will participate in several panel discussions at ITEXPO, one of the nation's foremost technology conferences and exhibitions. The event takes place February 14-16 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

GXC's contributions to the conference content begin February 14 at 10:30 a.m. when Allen Proithis moderates the session "Money Matters," which is part of the collocated IoT Evolution track. The discussion provides a preview of the investment landscape for companies planning to fundraise over the course of the year. Proithis will then join the panel session "The 5G Primer" at 11 a.m. that day, which discuss the business opportunities that are enabled through evolving 5G technology.

GXC chief revenue officer Mike Henderson will participate in the session "MSPs and 5G: Ready for Prime Time" on February 15 at 1:15 p.m. Part of ITEXPO's MSP track, the conversation will highlight profit potential for channel partners looking to sell 5G solutions to business customers. Proithis will return to the stage at 1:30 p.m. when he joins the roundtable "Using Private Cellular Networks for Successful IoT Deployments." This discussion, which is included in the IoT Evolution track, focuses on the symbiotic relationship between IoT and private networks.

"ITEXPO is renowned for bringing together a unique blend of technology visionaries, channel partners, and customers that are keenly interested in leveraging new capabilities that improve business performance, efficiency, and outcomes," said Proithis. "GXC is delighted to join this year's conference and contribute our experiences and perspectives to these important conversations. As enterprises evaluate new solutions to improve business operations, we are confident our insights will be valuable for determining the benefits of private cellular networks."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io. To register for ITEXPO, please visit www.itexpo.com.

About GXC

GXC, formerly known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738189/GXC-Executives-Allen-Proithis-and-Mike-Henderson-to-Be-Featured-Speakers-at-ITEXPO