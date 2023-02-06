Tiderock Companies, Inc. Announces Engagement of Corporate Auditors

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC:TDRK) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an engagement agreement with M&K CPAS PLLC to become its audit firm.

The Company has been an alternative reporting company with OTC Markets. Tiderock has engaged M&K CPAS to perform two-year audit for the periods ending December 31, 2021 and 2022. Tiderock CEO, Thomas Fore stated, "This changing economic client is providing multiple opportunities for Tiderock. The Board feels it is imperative for Tiderock to become a fully reporting Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in order for the company to capitalize on these opportunities."

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

