Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary), innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, proudly announce the One Year Anniversary of the installation of the Passive Portal Zero-Radiation Weapons Detection System at the Florence County Sheriff's Office Detention Center, creating a safer environment for law enforcement processing inmates at the Detention Center.

The Company, on January 14, 2022, under the guidance of its National Marketing Director Jonathan Silver, Technical Director Rick Fluck (Inventor of the Passive Portal Technology) and David King Distributor for the Eastern Seaboard, successfully installed its Zero-Radiation Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector at Florence County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

In addition to the Passive Portal, we introduced the Company's latest model of the EBT Unit (Elevated Body Temperature Camera), which was well received.

The Passive Portal and the EBT scanner performed at all times precisely to specifications as required by our technology.

Endorsement by:

Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director.





Florence County Sheriff's Office Logo

"The Florence County Sheriff's Office highly recommends the Passive Portal Zero-Radiation Weapons Detection system & EBT (Elevated Body Temperature) screening station. The flawless performance of the new Zero-Radiation Technology helps to address our top priorities including the security, safety, & health of our staff."









National Marketing Director Jonathan Silver and Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director

"I am pleased to be able to announce the successful and flawless performance of our Passive Portal and EBT scanner at all times through the past twelve months since the installation at the Florence County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. Our Passive Portal is the only Passive-Sensing Zero-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector. Our New EBT-Station (Elevated Body Temperature) with the Mask- and Contact Tracing-Option is unique and unmatched," said Merrill Moses, the Company's president.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

