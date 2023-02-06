Hempacco welcomes distributors and retailers to explore the new line of Snoop Dogg branded products

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco") plans to exhibit at this year's Champs Trade Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 8-11 in booth #1201. Hempacco will share a booth with Death Row Vapes, which is launching its new line of vapes. They have invited as special guests Snoop Dogg, the Chairman and CEO of Death Row Records, and Harry O, the Founder and COO of Death Row Records.

Hempacco recently partnered with Snoop Dogg to launch a consumer goods company to develop hemp-derived products, including rolling paper, gummies, chocolates, vapes, and blunt wraps. Hempacco continues to search for suitable distributors to carry these novel products to the masses.

Details of the 2023 Champs Trade Show:

Show Dates: February 8 - 11, 2023 Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Show Times: 10 am - 6 pm PST

Hempacco's Booth Number: 1201

Hempacco will share a booth with Death Row Vapes

Hempacco will hold private meetings with interested distributors, retailers, wholesalers, and buyers after the show at a daily happy hour at their Westgate Hotel suite. Distributors can contact the team at (619) 779-0715 to RSVP for evening meetings. The Champs Trade Show has been the premier counterculture B2B expo since 1999.

"We are thrilled to be sharing a booth with Death Row Vapes at this year's Champs Expo," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "We are eager to meet with existing and new distributors who want to carry our new line of Snoop Dogg hemp products like rolling paper, gummies, vapes, wraps, and chocolates."

"The new venture with Snoop Dogg and his brand has the potential to add significant value to our emerging enterprise," stated Brent Albin, Director of Business Development at Hempacco. "Venturing into the hemp sector and particularly into the smoking paper / rolling paper space, the Snoop Dogg brand will transform this emerging sector."



About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, regulatory and third-party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

