Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQX: ENTEF) ("the Company"), a global technology company focused on gaming and esports, to the show. The CEO of the Company, Konrad Wasiela, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current financial position. "We had just under a $16 million in revenue last fiscal published quarter, which is annualized at a $64 million run-rate," shared Wasiela. "When we listed publicly 2 years ago, we had just a few hundred thousand in revenues and now our $64 million run-rate for the year shows extraordinary growth," he said. "For the last nine months, we've also reflected positive adjusted-EBITDA," said Wasiela. "Not only are we growing, but we are also increasing margins and are getting close to profitability," he continued. "To your point, we believe we are potentially undervalued from a perspective that we are trading at half the value of our revenue when our comparables are trading at higher multiples."

"Who are some of ESE's core customers and partnerships to date?" asked Jolly. "We announced a partnership with Google a few months back," said Wasiela. "We also partnered with multiple NASDAQ listed companies," he added, noting that these partnerships have also included Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Riot Games, all of which are multi-million dollar groups that are recurring clients. "These are long-term deals that are creating stability and sustainability."

The conversation then turned to the significance of the gaming industry, which is expected to grow to a $268 billion revenue market size by 2025. "The opportunity for growth here in the next three to five years is exponential," said Wasiela. "I think it is a generational opportunity."

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue model. "It is actually very simple," explained Wasiela. "Video game developers, like Electronic Arts, pay us to leverage our proprietary technology to acquire new players and new users onto their platforms," he said. "It is performance-based, and numbers don't lie; we've had nine straight quarters of growth."

Wasiela then elaborated on the Company's iGaming, online casino gambling offering, where companies in this space have been approaching ESE Entertainment about acquiring new users. "We are testing that now, and we anticipate to roll-out our iGaming strategy this year," shared Wasiela. "Typically, when you acquire a new user in video games, you can charge $1-$10 per user, but with iGaming you can charge between $100 and even $1,000 per user," he continued. "So, you could imagine the growth potential when we tap into that market."

Jolly then commented on a recent release detailing a non-brokered deal for a total of $2 million. Wasiela explained that the funds were used to make the last payment on an acquisition made by the Company. "We closed it last week and now we have a clean slate for 2023, and we're going to continue executing," said Wasiela.

"What kind of news and catalysts can investors expect from ESE over the next six months?" asked Jolly. "For key catalysts, the financials are coming out in the next 30 days, and key partnerships, new partnerships are already lined up for 2023, so the news flow will be robust," shared Wasiela.

To close the interview, Wasiela encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up to date with the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand and execute on their growth strategy, while remaining undervalued.

To hear Konrad Wasiela's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8242622-ese-entertainment-inc-ceo-konrad-wasiela-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. |www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Final Tranche Closing; and the Company's ability to expand organic growth and achieve long term success. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "undervalued", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com



+1 (437) 826-4012

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153779