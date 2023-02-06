Sidney Resources Corp. Appoints New Board Member Mike Irish of Irish Metals, an Environmental and Metallurgical Engineer

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to welcome Mike Irish of Irish Metals LLC to the Sidney team! Mr. Irish is a registered Professional Engineer in Environmental Engineering with a BS and MS in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Idaho. He has a lifelong interest in chemistry over his 35+ years developing a number of novel and innovative processes for the recovery of cyanide, arsenic stabilization, and the remediation of nitrates. Irish also developed various leach methods for complex concentrates of cobalt, antimony, copper, silver, and created a novel process for recovering phosphate from water. Mr. Irish has worked with many mining companies to obtain air quality and water discharge permits and has ensured that mine waters met environmental permit standards. This included several years at the Sunshine Silver Refinery and The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine.

New Board Member Mike Irish commented: "I am excited to join Sidney Resources as they are committed to the development of environmentally compatible processes to meet the mineral and metal needs for the nation and the world. This commitment complements my own years of experience and desire to make mining processes as environmentally and efficient as have ever been. The world needs what we can and will produce together."

Sidney Resources Chief Executive Officer Sean-Rae Zalewski commented: "Mike brings talent and experience to our team. By collaborating with industry experts with a proven track record in both maximizing yield from ore and engaging that process in an environmentally friendly manner, we are consistently reaching towards our goal of becoming an innovative and disruptive company in mining and refining. Mike's expertise will allow Sidney to grow and access multiple verticals with the technologies we are developing.

"We look forward to continuing to invest in making a difference globally so our children can develop and grow in a cleaner and safer world. The technologies Mike will develop with us has the potential to change the lives of billions of people around the globe and reduce the carbon footprint exponentially.

"More to come as we are just getting started."

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources is conducting exploration and development work to determine the values of ore bodies located on three patented claims, The Lucky Ben, Lucky Ben Extension and Hornet properties totaling 53 acres. Sidney then has an additional fourteen unpatented claims totaling 300 acres directly adjacent all located in the famous Warren Mine District of Idaho. Originally founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corporation is more than just a mining and exploration company. Sidney Resources Corporation also recently acquired the "Graduated Optical Collimator" and is applying the academic conceptualization, computer modeling, and study of laser technology to now actively engineer and design inaugural "thermal fracturing" prototype units for the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required.

