KBRA Europe (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to the Class A Notes issued by BUMPER DE S.A., acting on behalf and for the account of its Compartment 2023-1 and its Compartment 2023-2 (Bumper DE 2023), a German operating auto lease ABS. The preliminary rating reflects the initial credit enhancement levels for the Class A Notes. Credit enhancement consists of subordination, cash reserves and excess spread.

Bumper DE 2023 represents the latest public ABS securitisation for LeasePlan Deutschland GmbH from LeasePlan Corporation N.V.'s Bumper securitisation program. Bumper DE 2023 is collateralised by a revolving pool of operating lease receivables and associated vehicle rights in relation to LeasePlan Deutschland GmbH's client base. LeasePlan Deutschland GmbH is a vehicle leasing and fleet management company headquartered in Düsseldorf which was founded in 1973. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of LeasePlan Corporation N.V. with branch offices in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Neuss and Stuttgart as well as a regional office in Berlin. LPDE currently manages over 120,000 vehicles, of which more than 89,000 (72%) have been financed by LPDE.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Agency Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transactions underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also performed an operational assessment of LeasePlan Deutschland GmbH as well as a review of the transactions legal structure and transaction documents.

