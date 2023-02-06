BH Macro Limited - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Company announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 8.30 a.m. this morning, all resolutions set out in the circular to shareholders dated 23 January 2023 (the "Circular") were duly passed without amendment.

Pursuant to the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

the Board is empowered to allot and issue in aggregate, up to 220 million new shares of no par value in the Company designated as Sterling shares (the "Sterling Shares") or US dollar shares (the "US Dollar Shares" and, together, with the Sterling Shares, the "Shares") as if the pre-emption provisions of the Company's articles of incorporation (the "Articles") did not apply; and

each existing Share is sub-divided into ten Shares of the same currency class, each such Share as sub-divided having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions as the then existing Shares of the same currency class in the capital of the Company as set out in the Articles (the "Share Sub-Division").

Applications for admission of the sub-divided Shares to the premium listing category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities have been made and it is expected that such admissions will become effective and that dealings in the Shares arising pursuant to the Share Sub-Division will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 7 February 2023 (the "Effective Time").

From the Effective Time, the ISIN and SEDOL for the sub-divided Shares will change as follows:

ISIN for the sub-divided Sterling Shares: GG00BQBFY362

ISIN for the sub-divided US Dollar Shares: GG00BQBFY479

SEDOL for the sub-divided Sterling Shares: BQBFY36

SEDOL for the sub-divided US Dollar Shares: BQBFY47

The ticker symbols for the Sterling Shares and the US Dollar Shares will remain as BHMG and BHMU respectively.

Immediately following the Effective Time, the total number of Shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 28,227,220 US Dollar Shares - 0 US Dollar Treasury Shares - 301,867,950 Sterling Shares - 0 Sterling Treasury Shares



The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the Share Sub-Division. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From the Effective Time, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 465,517,377.

The above figure (465,517,377) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The result of the poll vote on the Resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting was as follows:

For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Withheld Resolution 1: Ordinary Resolution 25,001,948 0 72,726 3,753 Resolution 2:

Special Resolution 25,001,820 0 72,854 3,753 Resolution 3:

Ordinary Resolution 25,072,240 0 2,434 3,753

All votes cast were proxy votes received in advance of the meeting. Accordingly, the proxy votes received by the Company are identical to the above.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against".

The full text of the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting is set out in the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting which formed part of the Circular.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries

Richard Horlick

Chairman