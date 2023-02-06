Carassone Property Management is a Full-Service Professional Property Management Company Based in the Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Carassone Property Management is a company based in New York that has as its primary mission to provide people with full-service professional property management designed to meet the specific needs of all its clients and their properties.

Carassone Property Management is all about people, so they take listening to their clients, being budget-conscious, and providing exceptional service very seriously. Throughout all the years of service, they have built lasting relationships with the best developers, architects, bankers, and brokers in the Tri-State Area.

"First and foremost, we are owners and managers of our own substantial real estate portfolio. So, we understand the concerns that our clients have." Says Mr. Paul Carassone, the CEO, co-founder and court-appointed property manager of Carassone Property Management.

Carassone Property Management offers a full line of services including administrative and accounting through which they ensure responsible handling of all financial matters, including disbursements, financial reporting, budgeting, and compliance with lease provisions.

"With Carassone Property Management you always know the financial status of your property." Adds Mr. Carassone, who is also known as The Property Boss.

One of the most important aspects of managing multi-family real estate is maintenance, which is why Carassone Property Management seeks to meet the particular requirements of each property while understanding the budget of the clients. By providing high-quality service, they succeed in maintaining and increasing the value of your property.

"In the process, we are very conscious of the fact that, while performing the necessary maintenance, we must keep the residents in mind. Our management oversees the maintenance, construction, and repairs of your property while maintaining the quality of life for your residents." Comments Mr. Carassone.

All of the maintenance teams offered by Carassone Property Management are fully trained and have extensive experience in their particular fields to provide you with ongoing daily services and long-term planning and implementation.

As a way to do this, Carassone Property Management has developed its own techniques for supervising its staff to ensure that the objectives are met. This also helps make sure that staff works closely with clients and partners, including sales and marketing teams, architects, engineers, and attorneys.

Carassone Property Management has the resources, and expertise to save you time, money, and enhance your property by providing top-quality maintenance, experienced management, and constant communication with the client.

Mr. Carassone through his newest venture, The Property Boss, is now taking his experiences in property management and ownership and teaching them to would-be real estate investors. Mr. Carassone guides clients through the process of finding, inspecting, financing, and reviewing throughout the due diligence period prior to purchase and long after the deal has been closed.

You can learn more about Paul Carassone's "The Property Boss" mentorship by visiting https://paulcarassone.com/ .

About Carassone Property Management:

Carassone Property Management is a company based in the Tri-State area in the United States (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) that provides full-service professional property management designed to meet the specific needs of all clients.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Carassone Property Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738201/Carassone-Property-Management-is-a-Full-Service-Professional-Property-Management-Company-Based-in-the-Tri-State-Area