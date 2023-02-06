Anthony Keller of Liquidware Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Accolade emphasizes Liquidware's 'channel first' policy

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Anthony Keller on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.





Since joining Liquidware in 2021, Anthony has been instrumental in increasing Liquidware revenues via its channel and implementing new channel programs that benefit the channel's bottom line. Commenting on his second year of being recognized by CRN, Keller stated, "Having been a channel advocate for all of my career, I am delighted to be recognized by CRN for the second year running. Liquidware has a 'channel first' policy and, as we continue to evolve and develop our channel, I am confident our channel will continue to benefit from partnering with Liquidware."

During 2022, Anthony and his channel team achieved the following results:

Increased the number of active channel partners by 35%

Average deal size through the channel increased by 20%

Registered deal pipeline grew by 23%

License sales through the channel increased 20% year-on-year

"Liquidware and their solutions form an integral part of our offering to our clients," commented Steve Greenberg, President, Thin Client Computing. "As the industry players shift and technology platforms continually change, Liquidware has kept its laser focus on solving the real problems. It is a pleasure to work with Anthony and the Liquidware team as they understand the channel, how to collaborate, and how to build value for the customer and profit for the reseller."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces - physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | jane@hiviz-marketing.com | +44 7710 633488

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995683/CRN_Channel_Chiefs_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthony-keller-of-liquidware-honored-as-a-2023-crn-channel-chief-301738593.html