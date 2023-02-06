Synthetic Biology Market worth $35.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Synthetic Biology Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $35.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Factors such as diversified applications of synthetic biology, rising R&D funding and growing initiatives in synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing, and increasing investments in the market are propelling the growth of this market. However, biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns related to synthetic biology are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.





Synthetic Biology Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 35.7 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 25.6% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Tool, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of Machine Learning in research and development Key Market Drivers Increased Funding is likely to upsurge the market growth

The oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the tool segment in the synthetic biology market in 2021.

Based on tool, the synthetic biology market is broadly segmented into oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. In 2021, oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market for tools. This segment's large share can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of applications.

The medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the synthetic biology market in 2021.

Based on application, the synthetic biology market is categorized into three segments-medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications. In 2021, medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of synthetic biology market. Factors such as the adoption of synthetic biology techniques and tools in regenerative medicine, use of synthetic biology tools in drug discovery and development are projecting the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at higher double digit during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the synthetic biology market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such the increasing investment in research & development, emergence of new market players in synthetic biology market.

Synthetic Biology Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Diverse applications of synthetic biology Increased funding for research in synthetic biology Declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing Innovations in synthetic biology

Restraints:

Biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for fuel alternatives Growth in research on synthetic drugs and vaccines Use of machine learning in research and development

Challenges:

Standardization of biological parts

Key Market Players:

Some of the prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris (US), Precigen, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics (US), Codexis (US), Synthego (US), Creative Enzymes (US), and among others.

Recent Developments:

In January 2021 , Novozymes launched Frontia GlutenEx. It would help wheat processors increase their gluten protein recovery and, at the same time, cut down on energy consumption.

, Novozymes launched Frontia GlutenEx. It would help wheat processors increase their gluten protein recovery and, at the same time, cut down on energy consumption. In February 2021 , Merck partnered with BioNTech ( Germany ) to supply lipids for the production of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2).

, Merck partnered with BioNTech ( ) to supply lipids for the production of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2). In January 2021 , Merck acquired AmpTec ( Germany ). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its product portfolio to develop and manufacture mRNA for utilizing vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics.

